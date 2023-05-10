Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 751,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,613,309 shares.The stock last traded at $206.50 and had previously closed at $203.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day moving average is $241.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.