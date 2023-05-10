RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

RSF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

