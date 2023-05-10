UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 15th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 8,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UMH opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

