RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RMI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

