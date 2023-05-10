RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RMI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.