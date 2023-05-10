Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Insider Activity

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 34.62%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $84,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,572 shares of company stock worth $104,572. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 276.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

