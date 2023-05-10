Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

