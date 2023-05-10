Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Recommended Stories

