FirstCash Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

FCFS stock opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstCash by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

