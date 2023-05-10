Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

