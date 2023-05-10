Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.97. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

