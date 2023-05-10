Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.
