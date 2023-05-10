Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

