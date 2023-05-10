Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 1st

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BWBBP opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

