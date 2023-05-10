First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
