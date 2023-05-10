Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

