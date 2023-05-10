The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.