The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

