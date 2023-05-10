Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

