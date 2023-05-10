Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.