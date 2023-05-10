Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

SIX opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.