Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.