Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

