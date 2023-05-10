Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.
BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
