Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Celsius by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

