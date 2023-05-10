Piper Sandler Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of CELH opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

