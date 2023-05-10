Raymond James Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Market Perform

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.