Credit Suisse Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Natera Stock Down 0.2 %

Natera stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Natera has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

