Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.