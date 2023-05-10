Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.16. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 150,916 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

