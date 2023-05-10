Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.14. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock worth $3,034,171. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

