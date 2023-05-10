Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.14. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock worth $3,034,171. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

