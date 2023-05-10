Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 19,999 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Stories

