Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 19,999 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
