MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.50. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 20,776 shares.

MorphoSys Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $761.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

