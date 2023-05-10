Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 44,764 shares.The stock last traded at $95.14 and had previously closed at $94.59.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

