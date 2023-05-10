Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $181.48

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.48, but opened at $175.72. Workday shares last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 484,030 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.