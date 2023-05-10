Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $17.09. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

About Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,742,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $105,121,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $97,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.