Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $37.49

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $36.69. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 535 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.