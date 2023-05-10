Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.54. Frontline shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,192,630 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Frontline by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

