Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.48 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.