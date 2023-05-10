Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.64. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 119,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,800 shares of company stock worth $554,096 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

