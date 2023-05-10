Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Hold

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

