EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. EVE shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 2,977 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.
EVE Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Articles
