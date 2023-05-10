EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. EVE shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 2,977 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

EVE Company Profile

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.