Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $28.60

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.58. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 33,585 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

