Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Arvinas stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $58.58.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arvinas by 816.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

