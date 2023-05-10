Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $181.48

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.48, but opened at $175.72. Workday shares last traded at $175.02, with a volume of 482,121 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.28.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

