Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $181.48

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.48, but opened at $175.72. Workday shares last traded at $175.02, with a volume of 482,121 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Workday Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.28.
About Workday
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.