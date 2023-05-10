Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.75.
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
