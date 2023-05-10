Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.75.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

