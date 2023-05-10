Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.
Casey’s General Stores Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.