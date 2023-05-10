Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.