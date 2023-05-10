Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $461.54 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

