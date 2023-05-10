Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,027,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

