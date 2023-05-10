Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

COF stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

