Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

