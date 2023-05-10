Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PPL by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

