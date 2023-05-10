OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.