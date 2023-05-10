Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

