Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 429 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,159,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

NYSE PEN opened at $314.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $317.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

